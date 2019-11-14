Listen Live Sports

Authorities seek Missouri woman after body found in freezer

November 14, 2019 11:01 am
 
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a woman after finding the corpse of a man in a freezer inside her southwest Missouri home.

Sixty-seven-year-old Barbara Watters, of Joplin, was charged Wednesday with abandonment of a corpse. Police said in a Facebook post that the man whose body was found Tuesday hasn’t been identified.

Police obtained a search warrant and located the body after learning Monday during an unrelated arson investigation that a body might be inside her home.

Police Chief Matt Stewart told The Joplin Globe that there were no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy is needed to determine how the man died. Police haven’t indicated how long the body may have been in the freezer.

