Bear stuck in tree above tiger cage climbs down after 5 days

November 28, 2019 1:59 pm
 
APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — For five days, workers at a Florida wildlife facility watched anxiously as a bear remained stuck in a tree, hanging precariously over a tiger enclosure.

A caretaker at Florida C.A.R.E. Foundation first discovered the 50-pound (23-kilogram) bear Saturday. The bear appeared to be terrified by the 300-pound (135-kilogram) and 400-pound (180-kilogram) cats below, unaware they were in cages.

On Wednesday, workers tried to help the bear by moving the tigers to another location. The cub descended several branches but was still in the tree Wednesday night.

When the workers returned the next morning, the bear was gone. Foundation director Christin Burford called it a Thanksgiving miracle, saying the animal seemed exhausted.

Burford told the Orlando Sentinel she received a “hundred calls a day” from callers concerned about the bear.

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

