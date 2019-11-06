Listen Live Sports

Blade of glory: The mystery around a late president’s sword

November 6, 2019 5:52 am
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio sheriff plans to update the investigation into the ownership of a sword wielded in the American Revolution and by a future president in the War of 1812.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil scheduled a news conference Wednesday about the sword linked to William Henry Harrison and before him, his future father-in-law, Continental Army Col. John Cleves Symmes.

Police in Connecticut seized the sword last month, just hours before it was going up for auction with a $15,000 minimum bid.

Members of the Harrison-Symmes Memorial Foundation some 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Cincinnati suspect it is a historical sword that disappeared 40 years ago from the Cincinnati Historical Society.

The would-be seller says that he believes his sword is authentic and that the Cincinnati sword was a copy.

