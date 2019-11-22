Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Boston-to-LA flight makes emergency landing in central NY

November 22, 2019 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a plane bound from Boston to Los Angeles has made an emergency landing in Syracuse, New York, after reporting an engine problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that Delta Flight 2531 landed safely around 7:30 p.m. Friday at Syracuse Hancock International Airport and taxied to a gate.

The FAA will investigate the incident.

There’s no immediate information on how many people were aboard the Boeing B757.

Advertisement

A message has been left with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

The Syracuse airport’s website shows Flight 2531 is now scheduled to leave for Los Angeles late Friday night.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas