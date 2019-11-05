Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Boston voters weigh changing Dudley Square to Nubian Square

November 5, 2019 2:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Voters in Boston are weighing whether to rename the square in a historically black neighborhood to Nubian Square.

The non-binding resolution on Tuesday’s ballot would change the name of Dudley Square in Roxbury.

Supporters argue the commercial center should be renamed because Roxbury resident Thomas Dudley was a leading politician when Massachusetts became the first colony to legally sanction slavery in 1641.

Slavery was effectively abolished in Massachusetts in the 1780s.

Advertisement

Opponents counter that slavery was also part of the ancient Nubian empire, located in modern-day Egypt and Sudan.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh hasn’t taken a position on the proposal but says he’s prepared to advance regulations for the change if approved.

Roxbury is where a young Martin Luther King, Jr. preached and Malcom X grew up.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term