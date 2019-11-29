Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

California country-western bar to reopen after mass shooting

November 29, 2019 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Southern California country-western bar where 12 people were killed in a mass shooting and gunbattle will reopen more than a year after the tragedy.

A gunman shot 11 victims during Nov. 7, 2018, shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks before turning the weapon on himself. A Ventura County sheriff’s deputy was wounded by the gunman then accidentally killed by a California Highway Patrol officer during the ensuing gunbattle.

The Borderline’s owners say in a video posted Thursday they’ve decided to reopen the bar though they did not offer a timeframe. The owners say in the meantime, they will open a new location in Agoura Hills.

Families of the dead and 248 survivors opened a public park memorial earlier this month.

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump visits troops in Afghanistan

Today in History

1970: EPA begins operations