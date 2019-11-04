Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
California couple, son run over on Halloween die of injuries

November 4, 2019
 
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California couple and their 3-year-old son have died of injuries after being run over by an SUV on Halloween night.

A Long Beach Police Department statement says the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Raihan Awaida, died Sunday evening.

The father, 30-year-old Joseph Awaida, died earlier after being taken to a hospital Thursday night.

Police say they were notified Saturday that the boy had also died. Police do not identify juveniles, but a GoFundMe page says the boy’s name was Omar.

The family was struck when an SUV drove onto a sidewalk.

Police say 20-year-old Carlo Navarro of Long Beach was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter. It’s not clear if he has an attorney. The jail website shows he was released on bond.

