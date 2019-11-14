Listen Live Sports

California man convicted of torture-murder dies on death row

November 14, 2019 5:18 pm
 
SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — A 49-year-old inmate convicted of torturing and burning his victim alive has died on California’s death row.

Prison officials say Spencer Brasure was found unresponsive alone in his San Quentin State Prison cell shortly after midnight Thursday.

Officials are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death but say it doesn’t appear to be foul play.

Brasure was sentenced to death in 1998 for kidnapping and torturing 20-year-old Anthony Guest, then setting him on fire in 1996.

Guest once worked as a child actor.

Court records show Brasure and an accomplice kidnapped Guest because they thought he was stealing from them and annoying a female friend.

They tortured him for hours with a torch, shocked him with electricity and glued his eyes shut before killing him.

