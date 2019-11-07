Listen Live Sports

Ceremonies to mark anniversary of California mass shooting

November 7, 2019 11:32 am
 
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The 12 people killed in a mass shooting and gunbattle at a Southern California country-western bar a year ago have been remembered in a public park memorial called The Healing Garden.

The garden was to be dedicated Thursday, the anniversary of the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, starting with a private ceremony for relatives of the dead, then an event for 248 survivors before the public opening at midafternoon.

Late on Nov. 7, 2018, a gunman entered the popular bar and killed 11 people.

Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus was wounded by the gunman and then was accidentally killed by a California Highway Patrol officer during the ensuing gunbattle.

The gunman, 28-year-old Ian David Long, killed himself.

The garden , located in Conejo Creek North Park, surrounds a pond that has a fountain with 12 vertical water jets to honor those killed.

There are also 12 granite slab benches, and a paving stone for each survivor. Oaks screen the garden from the rest of the park.

The Borderline, a longtime institution in the city, has remained closed.

“Not a day goes by that we do not think about our friends and family who we have lost,” said a note posted on its website Thursday. “This past year has been extremely difficult for all of us as a community, but together we have helped each other move forward and continue our healing process one day at a time.”

On Wednesday, a stretch of the U.S. 101 freeway running through Thousand Oaks was dedicated as the “Ventura County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ronald Lee Helus Memorial Highway.”

