Chick-fil-A backs Sunday’s National Sandwich Day _ oops!

November 2, 2019 6:12 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Everyone who is a fan of Chick-fil-A knows that the chicken chain is closed on Sundays, in keeping with its founder’s Christian faith.

But the Georgia-based fast-food chain apparently forgot when it sent an email to some of its loyalty members this week.

“Calling all sandwich lovers,” the email said. “Some prefer it grilled, others fancy the original. No matter which Chick-fil-A sandwich you love, order yours on November 3 for National Sandwich Day.”

Nov. 3, though, is a Sunday this year.

Another email followed Thursday with the subject, “Well … this is awkward.” The company says it was excited about National Sandwich Day and didn’t realize it falls on Sunday.

Chick-fil-A spokeswoman Bekki Poelker says the whole situation was just an inadvertent mistake.

