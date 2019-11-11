Listen Live Sports

Chief: Restaurant fired cashier who refused to serve officer

November 11, 2019 12:12 pm
 
ROXBORO, N.C. (AP) — A police chief says a North Carolina fast-food restaurant has fired at least one employee after a cashier refused to serve an officer.

Roxboro Police Chief David Hess told WTVD-TV that a police sergeant visited a Cook Out restaurant in Roxboro last week and was denied service by a cashier. Hess said that after word about what happened spread on social media, the cashier was fired.

He said he was saddened by the cashier’s refusal to serve the officer in the town about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Raleigh near the Virginia state line.

A message left seeking comment at Cook Out’s corporate headquarters wasn’t immediately returned Monday. The company’s website says the chain has around 250 stores in 10 southeastern states.

