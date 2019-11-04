Listen Live Sports

Coast Guard helicopter airlifts man from cruise ship

November 4, 2019 11:14 am
 
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has airlifted a man from a cruise ship off the coast of North Carolina.

The Coast Guard says in a statement that one of its helicopters rescued the man Sunday afternoon as he was suffering from symptoms of internal bleeding. He was on the Royal Caribbean ship Anthem of the Seas, as it was about 60 miles from Cape Hatteras, an island that’s part of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

A Coast Guard crew based at an air station in Elizabeth City completed the rescue.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hoisted the man, his wife and a doctor from the ship. They were taken to a medical center in Greenville.

