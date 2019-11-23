Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Coast Guard says 72-year-old boater missing

November 23, 2019 6:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The Coast Guard is searching for a 72-year-old man who went missing while boating alone from New York to Florida.

The Coast Guard said Saturday that Michael Bye failed to make contact with a family member at an agreed upon time and did not meet with a friend in Belhaven, North Carolina, as planned.

The Coast Guard says the most recent coordinates from Bye’s cellphone were near Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

Bye was sailing aboard a 35-foot recreational vessel called “H.M.S. Me II.”

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas