Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Colorado murder trial in missing woman case nears conclusion

November 18, 2019 11:47 am
 
< a min read
      

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — The case of a Colorado rancher charged with beating his fiancee to death with a baseball bat is close to going to jurors.

Closing arguments are set Monday in the trial of 33-year-old Patrick Frazee. He’s charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, whose disappearance nearly a year ago drew national attention.

Testimony wrapped up Friday with a jail inmate alleging that Frazee tried to get him to kill the lead witness in the case, a former Idaho nurse who was having an affair with Frazee. Krystal Lee said she cleaned up the crime scene and watched as Frazee burned a plastic tote that she believed contained Berreth’s body.

The defense has questioned her credibility and highlighted the lack of a body, motive and murder weapon.

Advertisement

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal