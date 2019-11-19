Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Cornell anticipates Greek reforms after student’s death

November 19, 2019 1:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cornell University says it’s planning reforms to its Greek life system as it investigates last month’s death of a first-year student following an unauthorized fraternity party.

The body of Antonio Tsialas (see-AL’-ihs) was found in an Ithaca gorge Oct. 26. Authorities say he was last seen two days earlier, when he attended a party where there was alcohol.

Cornell President Martha Pollack says university police have since followed more than 170 leads but still don’t know the circumstances surrounding the Miami, Florida, student’s death.

Tsialas’ parents have come forward with a $10,000 reward for information.

Advertisement

The suspension of the fraternity that had the party was the sixth suspension of a Greek organization at Cornell in 18 months. Pollack says because of the pattern, she’ll announce reforms before the semester ends.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address