Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Coroner IDs man found dead in collapsed portion of building

November 27, 2019 11:32 am
 
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — A coroner’s office has identified the worker found dead after he had been missing more than a day in an Ohio building that partially collapsed.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the worker as 58-year-old Preston Todd Delph, of Hebron, Kentucky. He was found dead Tuesday in the rubble at an unfinished downtown Cincinnati building.

Authorities and construction officials say Delph was checking for signs of structural stress and concrete seepage as concrete was poured on a temporary floor above him Monday.

At least four workers were treated and released from hospitals after the floor collapsed. The construction site isn’t accessible to the public.

Advertisement

Construction officials say Delph was employed by Gateway Concrete Forming.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

A man answering the phone Wednesday at Gateway said they had no immediate comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established