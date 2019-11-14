Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Couple may be jailed for living in RV after fire gutted home

November 14, 2019 8:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADISON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi couple whose home was partially gutted in a fire is now facing fines and jail time for temporarily living in an RV while they dealt with insurance.

WAPT-TV reports the couple’s temporary home violated their Madison homeowner’s association code. Pam Navari says they parked the RV in their driveway as they fought their insurance company over the settlement claim amount for the Christmas Eve fire.

She says the city alderman and mayor signed off on the plan and said they could get a permit if the plan was approved by Annandale Estates homeowner’s association. Navari says the family soon received a letter from the association saying the RV broke its code and “they felt sympathy for us and our situation, but we needed to leave.”

___

Advertisement

Information from: WAPT-TV, http://www.wapt.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off