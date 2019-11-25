Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Deputy’s body camera not working when he shot man with knife

November 25, 2019 10:29 am
 
< a min read
      

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The body camera for a West Virginia deputy wasn’t working when he shot and killed a man with a knife.

The Dominion Post requested body camera footage from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputy who killed John Stewart Jr. on April 17.

Sheriff Perry Palmer told the paper the deputy’s camera battery wasn’t charged at the start of his shift. It stopped recording about two hours before he was dispatched to the domestic dispute call that ended in Stewart’s death.

The sheriff hasn’t publicly identified the deputy. Palmer says the Monongalia County grand jury has declined to indict.

Advertisement

The department conducted an internal investigation, but Palmer wouldn’t say whether the deputy was punished.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Stewart’s father, John Stewart Sr., has said the deputy escalated the situation unnecessarily.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn