Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Driver in fatal California crash arrested in June burglary

November 6, 2019 1:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say the man accused of driving while intoxicated and fatally running over a Southern California couple and their 3-year-old son on Halloween night has been charged in an unrelated burglary case.

Long Beach police say Carlo Navarro was arrested in connection with a June burglary. The Long Beach Press-Telegram reported that he is suspected of breaking into a vape shop and was being held on three misdemeanor charges.

Parents Raihan and Joseph Awaida died from their injuries. Police do not identify juveniles, but a GoFundMe page said the boy’s name was Omar.

The 20-year-old Navarro was charged with driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter in the fatality. It was not immediately clear Wednesday if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Advertisement

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit