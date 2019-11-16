Listen Live Sports

Drought recedes as rain waters parched areas of Southeast

November 16, 2019 1:59 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Drought continues to recede in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.

Almost one third of South Carolina and more than one third of Georgia recorded no drought as of Tuesday. Last week, only 9% of Georgia and 24% of South Carolina could make that claim. In Alabama, 70% of the state is now drought-free.

Areas of moderate and severe drought also declined.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s drought monitor says rain fell across the eastern United States. Much of the Southeast received more rain this week.

High heat and little rainfall spread a quick-developing drought across the South in late summer.

On Oct. 1, all of Alabama and Georgia were in drought, along with almost all of Mississippi and all but the northeastern corner of South Carolina. Rains quenched Mississippi’s drought earlier.

