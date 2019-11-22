Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ex-Houston cop pleads not guilty to deadly drug raid charges

November 22, 2019 6:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer has pleaded not guilty to federal charges he provided false information in a January drug raid that left two people dead and several officers injured.

Gerald Goines entered his plea during a Friday court hearing.

A magistrate judge didn’t immediately rule on Goines’ request for bond. Prosecutors are asking he remain in custody.

The federal charges against Goines and another ex-officer follow state charges filed in August, including two counts of felony murder against Goines.

Advertisement

The Jan. 28 raid was investigated after police alleged Goines lied to obtain a search warrant.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

At Friday’s hearing, an FBI agent testified authorities found illegal drugs and a stolen gun in Goines’ car and Goines for years had been having a sexual relationship with one of his confidential informants.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas