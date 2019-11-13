Listen Live Sports

Ex-insurance exec faces judgment in college admissions scam

November 13, 2019 5:34 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — A former insurance executive is returning to court to be sentenced for paying $450,000 to get his son and daughter into the University of Southern California as fake athletes.

Toby MacFarlane is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston’s federal court Wednesday. The 56-year-old Del Mar, California, resident pleaded guilty to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in June.

Authorities say MacFarlane paid the scheme’s organizers $200,000 to get his daughter into USC as a fake soccer star in 2014, and then paid $250,000 to get his son admitted as a fake basketball recruit in 2017.

Prosecutors are recommending a year in prison. His lawyers say he deserves leniency.

MacFarlane has apologized and said he agreed to participate in the scheme at a time when his marriage was falling apart.

