Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Family turns in escaped boy, 13, suspected in double murder

November 7, 2019 7:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — A 13-year-old suspect in a double homicide who escaped custody has been returned to authorities.

News outlets report the teen’s mother, Nikki Jacobs, turned him over to U.S. Marshals in Lumberton on Wednesday night. The teen escaped from Juvenile Court around noon Tuesday.

WRAL-TV reports Jacobs says her son spent Tuesday and Wednesday at his grandmother’s old house, which is abandoned. He then found a bike and rode it to his uncle’s home.

The teen’s uncle, Wayne Lambert, says he allowed the boy to shower and eat before calling authorities.

Advertisement

The teen and a 19-year-old Derrick Deshawn Hunt are charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of two brothers found dead inside a home last month.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'