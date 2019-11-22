Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Father charged with endangerment in death of 2-year-old

November 22, 2019 4:39 pm
 
GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (AP) — The father of a 2-year-old suburban St. Louis girl who accidentally shot herself earlier this week is now charged in her death.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday charged 34-year-old Uziel Israel with first-degree child endangerment. Police say Israel is not yet in custody.

The child, Zion Israel, died Wednesday after the shooting inside a home in the town of Glasgow Village. A probable cause statement says Uziel Israel placed a loaded gun in the top drawer of a dresser that was accessible by his daughter.

The statement says Zion suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

About two dozen teenagers and children have died in gun-related incidents this year in the St. Louis area.

