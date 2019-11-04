Listen Live Sports

FBI says Colorado man arrested in plot to bomb synagogue

November 4, 2019
 
DENVER (AP) — The FBI says it has arrested a man in a plot to bomb an historic Colorado synagogue. The co-conspirators turned out to be undercover agents.

Court documents say Richard Holzer was arrested Friday in Pueblo just after the agents brought him what were supposedly two pipe bombs along with dynamite to blow up Temple Emanuel.

The agents said Holzer described the explosives as “absolutely gorgeous” and said they should go ahead with the attack overnight to avoid police.

The investigation into Holzer began after an undercover FBI agent purporting to be a woman who supports white supremacy contacted him on Facebook.

Holzer is due to make his first court appearance Monday.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer representing him.

