Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Fire chief: Gas leak caused home explosion that injured 2

November 12, 2019 11:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A fire chief says a house explosion and fire that injured two people at a West Virginia home were caused by a gas leak.

Citizens Fire Department Chief Larry Herbst told The Journal that an HVAC technician working in the Charles Town home and another person were injured in Monday’s blast, which destroyed the residence. Officials say the injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Herbst wasn’t sure if the second person was a resident of the home or another worker.

Witnesses told WTTG-TV in Washington that the homeowners had problems with their propane furnace on Sunday.

Advertisement

Citizens Fire Department safety officer Ed Hannon said the source of the gas leak is being investigated.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes