Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Fire whips through historic Poconos resort; guests evacuate

November 1, 2019 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

POCONO MANOR, Pa. (AP) — A wind-whipped fire has destroyed much of a century-old Poconos resort that’s on the National Register of Historic Places.

General Manager Don Snyder calls the damage Friday to the Pocono Manor Resort “heartbreaking.”

No injuries have been reported in the 6 a.m. blaze, which burned throughout the day and toppled the inn’s clock tower.

Officials say guests in about 25 rooms safely evacuated. They believe the fire started in a dining area and quickly spread.

Advertisement

The Monroe County resort is known locally as “the grand lady of the mountains.” Neighbors say it’s one of the last grand resorts in the Poconos.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

The inn had been set to close later this month for a two-year renovation.

Pocono Manor was built by Quakers in 1902 and designated a historic site in 1977.

___

This story has been corrected to say the inn is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, not the National Registry of Historic Places.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb