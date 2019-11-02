Listen Live Sports

Firefighters seek hot spots at historic inn struck by fire

November 2, 2019 2:26 pm
 
POCONO MANOR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters are still looking for hot spots at a wind-whipped fire that has destroyed much of a century-old Poconos resort.

No injuries were reported in the blaze reported at 6 a.m. Friday at the Pocono Manor Resort, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Officials say guests in about 25 rooms were safely evacuated. They believe the fire started in a dining area and quickly spread.

The Monroe County resort, known locally as “the grand lady of the mountains,” was built by Quakers in 1902 and designated a historic site in 1977.

The inn had been set to close later this month for a two-year renovation.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau said several properties offered alternatives for overnight guests, groups and weddings booked through this month.

