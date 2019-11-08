Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

‘Fish fence’ being tested in Kentucky to stop Asian carp

November 8, 2019 4:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials are hoping a noise-making, bubbling “fish fence” will help stop the spread of destructive Asian carp.

At Kentucky’s Barkley Dam on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others gathered to commission the new bioacoustic fish fence near a lock at the bottom of the dam. The $7 million, three-year field trial will help wildlife officials determine how effective the device is for keeping Asian carp from entering the lock and moving upstream.

Wildlife officials decided to try the fish fence in a spot where Asian carp are already established, so that they could easily track their movements. If the Barkley Dam trial is successful, they hope to move quickly to install the technology in areas the invasive fish have not yet reached in large numbers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'