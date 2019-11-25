Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Fla. man accused of requesting terror bomb attacks on deans

November 25, 2019 9:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with trying to get the Islamic State to target two college deans in terrorist attacks.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami announced the arrest Monday of 23-year-old Salman Rashid. He’s been charged with soliciting another person to commit a crime of violence.

The FBI began investigating Rashid in April 2018 following violent social media posts. Investigators says Rashid solicited a confidential human source to contact members of ISIS this past May to conduct a terrorist attack.

Officials say Rashid suggested multiple targets over the summer but settled earlier this month on deans at Miami-Dade College and Broward College, where Rashid had been suspended or expelled. Authorities say Rashid requested explosive devices be used and provided details about where they should be placed.

Advertisement

Court records didn’t list an attorney.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn