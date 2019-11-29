Listen Live Sports

Florida boaters jump ship after large explosion

November 29, 2019 9:10 am
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida are investigating what caused a series of Thanksgiving night explosions aboard a boat that forced people to jump ship.

The Cape Coral Police Department said no one was hurt in the incident and there was no danger posed to the surrounding area.

Investigators say a propane tank on board the boat exploded sometime before 9 p.m. Thursday. The boat occupants managed to abandon ship before a larger second explosion.

No information was immediately available as to how many passengers were on board. Police also did not specify the type or size of the boat involved.

