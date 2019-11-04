Listen Live Sports

Florida-bound flight makes emergency landing in New Jersey

November 4, 2019 9:36 am
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at a New Jersey airport after the crew reported smelling smoke in the cockpit.

Officials say Flight 800 had departed from Newark Liberty International Airport early Monday and was headed for Orlando when the problem arose. The plane was only airborne for a few minutes before It returned to the airport.

It wasn’t immediately known how many passengers and crew members were aboard the plane, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the smoke condition remains under investigation.

The passengers aboard the flight were able to depart on another plane later Monday morning.

A message seeking comment from United Airlines was not immediately returned on Monday.

