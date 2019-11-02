Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida man fatally shot while charging at deputy

November 2, 2019 12:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a man was fatally shot after he charged at a deputy with a sword yelling, “Shoot me!”

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said deputies deployed four taser cartridges and four beanbag rounds Friday night, but it didn’t have any effect on 29-year-old Michael Kifer.

Deputies were making their third call to the home of Kifer, who they say appeared to be intoxicated or on drugs, to investigate threats he had made to another person. That’s when the situation escalated.

Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a statement Saturday that Kifer apparently wanted to be killed by law enforcement and he forced deputies’ hands, requiring them to take action.

Advertisement

The deputy who shot Kifer has been put on paid administrative leave.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb