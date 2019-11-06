Listen Live Sports

Girlfriend testifies at trial of man in death of his fiancee

November 6, 2019 3:10 pm
 
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A former nurse who says she tampered with evidence to cover up the killing of her boyfriend’s fiancee has taken the stand at his murder trial in Colorado.

Krystal Lee Kenney was testifying Wednesday at the trial of 33-year-old Patrick Frazee, who has denied killing 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.

She was last seen nearly a year ago with the couple’s daughter near her home in Woodland Park, about two hours south of Denver.

Kenney, who was a nurse in Idaho, pleaded guilty to evidence tampering for moving Berreth’s cellphone.

Attorneys focused much of their opening statements last week on Kenney. Prosecutors told jurors Frazee asked her at least three times to kill Berreth. The defense questioned Kenney’s honesty, saying she lied to the FBI.

