Hikers answer plea to find wedding ring lost on mountaintop

November 27, 2019 8:58 am
 
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man’s quest to find his wedding ring on a 4,000-foot snow-covered mountain in New Hampshire has been completed by a couple of hikers — and a metal detector.

WMUR-TV reports Bill Giguere, of Massachusetts, recently lost the gold band on Mount Hancock. Giguere, who had been wearing it for three years, put out a plea to a hiking group for help.

Tom Gately saw the post but had doubts about finding the ring along the 10-mile loop trail Giguere hiked.

Giguere said the most likely spot was at a lookout where he changed gloves.

Gately and fellow hiker Brendan Cheever set out with a metal detector.

Cheever said: “It beeped and he’s, like, ‘I think I found it,’ and everybody’s, like, ‘What?’ and he just started scratching in the snow. There it was!”

This story has been updated to correct that Cheever said “It beeped …” instead of Gately.

