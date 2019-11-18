Listen Live Sports

Hunters asked to help amid search for missing Chinese woman

November 18, 2019 9:05 am
 
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police asked hunters to be on the lookout for evidence in the case of a missing Chinese woman as deer season began in Missouri.

The Columbia police department said in a news release that hunters should remain vigilant while out in rural areas as the search continues for Mengqi Ji Elledge.

She’s been missing since last month, and her husband, Joseph Elledge, has been identified as a suspect. The couple has a 1-year-old daughter.

He isn’t charged in her disappearance but is jailed on $500,000 bond on a child abuse charge. Charging documents say the abuse occurred in February, and the girl’s mother wanted to notify the police at the time, but she gave him another chance after he promised he wouldn’t do it again.

Deer firearm season began Saturday.

