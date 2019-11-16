Listen Live Sports

Husband of malnourished girl’s legal guardian charged

November 16, 2019 11:06 am
 
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have charged the husband of a malnourished 11-year-old girl’s legal guardian.

WXIX-TV reports 61-year-old Charles Breeze is in custody at a Cincinnati hospital. Breeze was indicted Thursday in Brown County on endangering children, felonious assault and kidnapping charges.

Forty-seven-year-old Margaret Breeze was indicted on those charges last month.

Authorities learned about the girl’s mistreatment in September from a teacher administering an online test. The girl, who was homeschooled, said she was hungry and explained she was given just a small plate of rice each day.

The girl weighed just 47 pounds (21.3 kilograms), roughly 30 pounds below the average weight for a girl her age.

Authorities say she lived in deplorable conditions in a locked trailer monitored by a surveillance camera.

It’s unclear whether Charles Breeze has an attorney.

Information from: WXIX-TV, http://www.fox19.com

