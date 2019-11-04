Listen Live Sports

ICE agent cleared in civil trial after fatal shooting

November 4, 2019 5:53 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — A U.S. customs agent has been cleared in a federal civil damages trial of wrongdoing following the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man during a 2015 police raid in Detroit.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit said Mitchell Quinn’s jury trial ended Monday.

Quinn was a member of a fugitive apprehension team when Terrance Kellom was shot. Police have said Kellom was wanted for armed robbery and lunged at Quinn with a hammer. His father, Kevin Kellom, has disputed that account. Quinn wasn’t charged.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said that “while the loss of life in this case was tragic, the evidence clearly established that agent Quinn acted in self-defense” and did not violate Kellom’s constitutional rights.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from the attorney representing Kellom’s family.

