Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Indiana collision between van, horse-drawn buggy kills 2

November 2, 2019 6:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOLLANDSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a van car crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in western Indiana.

The Parke County Sheriff’s Department says an Amish family of four was traveling along U.S. 36 in a horse-drawn buggy Saturday morning when it was struck from the rear by the van.

The Tribune-Star reports the impact near the community of Hollandsburg forced the buggy off the road, killing two of the four family members.

The two survivors were flown to Indianapolis hospitals, but their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Advertisement

The van’s driver, 66-year-old Steven Miller Ealy of Danville, Indiana, was not injured, and a veterinarian cared for the horse at the scene.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Police say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

___

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb