Investigators want to know who offered baby for sale online

MIAMI (AP) — Law enforcement officers want to know who placed an ad on Craigslist purporting to sell a newborn baby for $500.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating to determine if the ad placed last week was a hoax.

The ad said the baby is 2 weeks old, sleeps and doesn’t make noise at night. It also said the seller would provide clothes and formula, and offered to include the baby’s 4-year-old sister for free.

The Miami Herald reports the post said the person didn’t want to be judged for “not wanting these kids.”

The poster also claimed to live in a “quiet influential neighborhood,” and work for the Florida Department of Children and Families.

FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessenger said an investigation began Friday.

