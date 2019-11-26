Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Investigators want to know who offered baby for sale online

November 26, 2019 1:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Law enforcement officers want to know who placed an ad on Craigslist purporting to sell a newborn baby for $500.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating to determine if the ad placed last week was a hoax.

The ad said the baby is 2 weeks old, sleeps and doesn’t make noise at night. It also said the seller would provide clothes and formula, and offered to include the baby’s 4-year-old sister for free.

The Miami Herald reports the post said the person didn’t want to be judged for “not wanting these kids.”

Advertisement

The poster also claimed to live in a “quiet influential neighborhood,” and work for the Florida Department of Children and Families.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessenger said an investigation began Friday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official