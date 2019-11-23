Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Iowa woman get 50 years in prison for 1992 beating death

November 23, 2019 12:53 pm
 
MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa grandmother convicted of the 1992 killing of her former boyfriend has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, which was the maximum allowed.

The Muscatine Journal reports that 56-year-old Annette Cahill showed no emotion when she was sentenced Friday.

Following a mistrial earlier this year, Cahill was convicted in September of second-degree murder in the baseball bat beating death of 22-year-old bartender Corey Wieneke. Her attorney says she plans to appeal.

Police have said Cahill had been in an intimate relationship with Wieneke and that had a heated argument about his involvement with another woman. Wieneke was found dead on the floor of his bedroom in rural West Liberty in October 1992.

The case against Cahill relied on testimony from a woman who said she was 9 years old when she overheard Cahill confess to killing Wieneke.

Information from: Muscatine Journal, http://www.muscatinejournal.com

