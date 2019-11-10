Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Jamaican lottery scam victim waiting for full restitution

November 10, 2019 1:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HARVEY, N.D. (AP) — A 90-year-old North Dakota woman who was scammed out of her life savings by a Jamaican lottery scam wants all of her $400,000 back.

Edna Schmeets, of Harvey, was the victim whose case launched what became the first large-scale Jamaican lottery scam case prosecuted in the U.S. All 31 defendants have been prosecuted, including 14 Jamaican nationals who were extradited from that country. Authorities identified victims of the scam in 31 states, with more than 100 mostly elderly Americans bilked out of a total of more than $6 million.

Schmeets told The Bismarck Tribune she is “so disappointed” to this point because she has only received three checks totaling $287. She says she was told that another check for $138 is pending.

Federal prosecutors have pledged to get at least some of the victims’ money back. But the National Center for Victims of Crime says many crime victims wait years before receiving any money and that they may never get the full amount they are owed.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'