Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Judge concludes Illinois man innocent in 1999 fatal shooting

November 22, 2019 11:08 am
 
< a min read
      

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A judge has concluded that an Illinois man who spent nearly 20 years behind bars wasn’t guilty of a crime in the fatal shooting that sent him to prison.

The Chicago Tribune reports Kankakee County Judge Michael Sabol granted Terrence Haynes a certificate of innocence Thursday after determining Haynes shouldn’t have been charged in the fatal 1999 shooting of Cezaire Murrell. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe joined in the petition of innocence.

A jury convicted Haynes of murder after a trial in which an 11-year-old witness testified Murrell was unarmed when Haynes shot him. But that witness — now an adult — recanted his testimony and says his cousin and another Kankakee County prosecutor encouraged him to lie.

An appellate court earlier this year ordered Haynes’ release from prison.

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas