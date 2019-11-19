Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Judge refuses to expunge record of officer in fatal shooting

November 19, 2019 5:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has refused to expunge the record of white, former Chicago police officer who was acquitted of fatally shooting an unarmed black woman.

Dante Servin last week asked that his records tied to the 2012 death of Rekia Boyd be stricken from police and court databases. In rejecting the request, the judge noted a not guilty verdict doesn’t always mean a defendant is innocent.

Servin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for shooting the 22-year-old Boyd as she stood with a group of friends in an alley near Servin’s home. He told investigators he opened fire when a man who had been standing with Boyd came at his car with what appeared to be a gun. No weapon was found.

A judge in 2015 found Servin not guilty in a bench trial, contending he should have been charged with murder.

Advertisement

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address