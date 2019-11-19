Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Jury convicts Oklahoma man of murder in officer’s death

November 19, 2019 8:34 am
 
< a min read
      

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — A jury deliberated for less than an hour before convicting a man of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a police officer in central Oklahoma.

The Pottawatomie County jury on Monday convicted 38-year-old Byron James Shepard for the 2017 killing of Officer Justin Terney, who was shot during a traffic stop. Sentencing will begin Tuesday, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Authorities say Shepard was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation and ran away when the Tecumseh officer learned of an arrest warrant for Shepard. Authorities say the two eventually shot each other. Terney died the following day while Shepard recovered.

Defense attorneys had argued the shooting was unintentional, but prosecutors said Shepard shot Terney in an effort to avoid going to jail.

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address