Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

‘Just do it’: Maryland man accused of arming suicidal son

November 25, 2019 7:26 am
 
< a min read
      

ODENTON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is in jail, accused of arming his suicidal 14-year-old son with a shotgun and saying, “Just do it.”

WMAR-TV reports that the father has been arrested and charged with offenses including first-degree assault and child abuse. Charging documents by Anne Arundel county police say the child told authorities he was choked by his father and beaten with a belt or extension cord at least three times this year.

It says the child recently confided in his parents that he was having thoughts about killing himself. Charging documents say that’s when he shoved a shotgun into the teen’s hands, forced him to grip the trigger and urged him to pull it. The man was denied bail.

___

Advertisement

Information from: WMAR-TV, http://www.abc2news.com/

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn