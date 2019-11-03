Listen Live Sports

Juvenile charged in Halloween shooting to remain in custody

November 3, 2019 11:49 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A teenage boy charged in the shooting of two people on Halloween, including a 7-year-old girl who was out trick-or-treating, is expected to remain in custody at least until Monday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the boy appeared in Cook County juvenile court Saturday. The judge ordered the boy held in custody at least through the weekend. A Monday hearing is scheduled.

The teen is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the attack Thursday evening. He isn’t being named because he’s a juvenile.

Police say they believe it was a gang-related shooting and that a 30-year-old man was the target.

The girl in a bumblebee costume was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The shooting occurred in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

