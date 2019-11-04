Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Lawyer: Accused Texas school shooter found incompetent

November 4, 2019 2:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney says a teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school last year has been declared incompetent to stand trial by three experts.

The determination means Dimitrios Pagourtzis’ trial will be delayed. It had been set to begin in February.

Nick Poehl, one of Pagourtzis’ attorneys, said Monday a formal court order declaring him incompetent was expected later this week.

Pagourtzis will be sent to a state mental health facility. He’ll be there for four to six months.

Advertisement

Poehl says prosecutors will go along with the experts’ findings.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

A spokesman for the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the Santa Fe High School attack that also wounded 13 people.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president