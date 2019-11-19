Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Lawyer for ex-astronaut charged in fatal crash blames Ambien

November 19, 2019 1:48 pm
 
2 min read
      

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A former space shuttle commander charged in the traffic deaths of two girls in Alabama was having an abnormal reaction to sleep medication at the time of the crash, his lawyer said.

Jim Sturdivant, an attorney for retired astronaut James Halsell Jr., told WAAY-TV in a Monday report that the two-car wreck was a “sleep-driving episode” caused by Ambien, also known as zolpidem.

Halsell, 63, of Huntsville had an “abnormal response” to the medication, Sturdivant said.

“It is not uncommon for zolpidem or Ambien to render a person incapable of controlling their actions and totally unaware of their behavior,” he said. “While Col. Halsell deeply regrets the tragedy this incident created, he is innocent of the charge that is being brought against him by the Tuscaloosa County district attorney’s office.”

Advertisement

Halsell is awaiting trial on reckless murder charges.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Authorities allege he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol in 2016, when the wreck in Tuscaloosa County killed 11-year-old Niomi Deona James and 13-year-old Jayla Latrick Parler.

The crash happened about 2:50 a.m. on a highway that Halsell mistook for Interstate 20/59, authorities have said. An investigation showed he was intoxicated from alcohol and sleeping pills.

Troopers said at the time that a vehicle driven by Halsell collided with a Ford Fiesta in which the girls were riding. Authorities said their father and a woman were with them. Documents show Halsell told authorities he had been driving to Louisiana to pick up his son.

He has pleaded not guilty.

A judge has set Halsell’s reckless murder trial for Dec. 9 in Tuscaloosa, but it could be delayed at least briefly for other cases.

Halsell flew five shuttle missions before retiring from NASA and worked in private industry before the wreck. He is free on bond.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

___

Information from: WAAY-TV, http://www.waaytv.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address