The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade balloons already tested in flight

November 2, 2019 9:20 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Thanksgiving is more than three weeks away, but this year’s new giant balloons for the Manhattan parade were already out for a test flight.

The stars of the spectacle appeared at the Meadowlands sports complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday to make sure they hold up in the wind.

The lineup for this year’s parade features Astronaut Snoopy, Netflix’s “Green Eggs and Ham” and SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary, while heritage balloons include fan favorite Smokey Bear. Unveiled this year will be contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama’s balloon “Love Flies Up to the Sky.”

On Saturday, the piloting teams guided the balloons around the Meadowlands parking lot.

The 93rd Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off on Nov. 28 in New York City.

